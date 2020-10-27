Local artist wins nationwide contest

KINGMAN – A Kingman resident has been selected as a winner of a nationwide art contest sponsored by Genoa Healthcare. The winning piece by Cheree Shamblin was chosen from over 400 submissions in a contest celebrating the mental health benefits of creating art.

Shamblin was among 13 winners in a nationwide art contest sponsored by the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services in behavioral health. She accepted the award from the Kingman Genoa Healthcare pharmacy, located in Mohave Mental Health Clinic.

“Art is an expression of who I am,” Shamblin said. “It is a beautiful example of when I see something, I can create and share it with the world.”

The piece is a few years old and Cheree has been doing art since her mother remembers, her mother told the Miner at the reception on Thursday, Oct. 22. Shamblin also writes poetry and is preparing her third book for publication.

Shamblin is one of over 400 artists who entered Genoa’s annual art contest in 2020. Winning artworks are showcased in a virtual art gallery and will be featured in Genoa’s 2021 calendar, which is distributed at its pharmacies nationwide. Genoa Healthcare has hosted the contest since 2011 to recognize and celebrate the mental health benefits of art, as well as engage with consumers in a creative and meaningful way.

They believe art can play a valuable role in boosting mental health. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that painting, drawing and music can reduce anxiety, stress and mood disturbances.

“The effects of COVID-19 have increased feelings of stress, isolation and anxiety for a lot of people,” said Dawn Abbott, CEO of Mohave Mental Health Clinic, Inc. “Genoa’s art contest has given our consumers and staff members a great outlet to share their talents and boost their mental health. We’re thrilled that Cheree won.”

Genoa Healthcare has been serving the behavioral health community for nearly 20 years, providing pharmacy services, telepsychiatry and medication management solutions.

Mohave Mental Health Clinic, Inc, was founded in May, 1968 as a private, not-for-profit corporation to seek, promote, assist and contribute to the improved mental health of the individuals, families, and communities in Mohave County. The agency operates outpatient clinics in Kingman, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City, with four group homes and a subacute, crisis stabilization unit in Kingman, as well.