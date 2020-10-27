Mohave Community College announces Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inductions

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College chapter of Alpha Chi Omega of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently hosted a virtual induction ceremony for new members for fall 2020.

The induction event is typically held on-campus every semester, but after the college limited face-to-face activities because of the pandemic, club officers and club advisers began reimagining how the event could be conducted in an online capacity.

New Phi Theta Kappa inductees include Lindsey Raybould, Courtney Williams, Aleyna Steele, Sarah Skinner, Stephanie Powell, Kara Atkins, Briana Kirksey, Justin McClain, Mandie Price, Rachel Masters, Dustin Smith, Megan McLaughlin, Karrissa Goforth, Amber Cole, Bonnie Benoit, Chloe Parker, Leah, Parker and Bianca Alvarado.

Dr. Fred Gilbert, dean of Kingman Campus, opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks and former chapter President Kyran Benedict Soriano was the guest speaker. Advisers are John Hansen, Dr. John Kitts, and Dr. Trever Holland.

Officers include Alonda Perkins (president), Kiara Angelika Soriano (vice president of Leadership), Michelle Drwal (vice president of Service), Lazarus Humphreys (vice president of Scholarship) and Kendra Ellis (Communications).

While this was a new learning experience for everyone and the chapter had to adjust some things, one thing remained a constant: support.

“The new members had family and friends join us on Zoom who were really cheering them on. It was great to see all of the enthusiasm and smiling faces,” said John Hansen, chapter adviser.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development.

Information provided by Mohave Community College