Mohave County records 53 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported that another 53 county residents have contracted COVID-19. There were no additional deaths announced.

Of the new cases announced the evening of Monday, Oct. 26, 20 are in the expansive Kingman medical service area.

The Kingman cases cover a wide range of ages, including one age 11-19, three age 20-29, four age 30-39, five age 50-59, three age 60-69 and two each ages 70-79 and 80-89. Only two of the new patients have been contacted, and they are recovering at home. Investigations are under way for the remaining cases.

There were also 14 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 13 in the Lake Havasu City area, and six in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of cases has been slowly rising in the county.

Mohave County public health officials tallied 91 new cases and one death between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 23, a five-day span. That compares to 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The Mohave County Department of Public Health no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,197 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while AZDHS has logged 4,313 cases in the county. The county has counted 219 deaths, while the state reports 230.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 26, there were 41 new cases of the virus in the county from 145 tests for a positivity rate of 28%.

The positivity rate in the county was 48% (29/61) on Monday, Oct. 19; 8% (12/142) on Tuesday, Oct. 20; 4% (11/258) on Wednesday, Oct. 21; 3% (10/397) on Thursday, Oct. 22; 11% (22/203) on Friday, Oct. 23; and 2% (6/268) on Saturday, Oct. 24. Therer were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 27, AZDHS was reporting 16 new deaths and 1,157 new cases. More than 240,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,891 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 8.7 million confirmed cases and 226,211 deaths on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,163,592 deaths from nearly 44 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Mohave County.