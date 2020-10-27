OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Mitchell Fox

Mitchell Fox

Mitchell Fox

Originally Published: October 27, 2020 5:26 p.m.

1932-2020

Mitchell Fox was born Jan. 8, 1932 in Colville, Washington and grew up there, and on a nearby ranch. He was one of 12 children. He dropped out of high school to help feed his family and was a logger. He would have graduated in 1950. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and was sent to post-war Germany, where he had many adventures.

When he returned, he attended Southwest Community College and graduated with a degree as an electrician. He worked in Colorado, Wyoming and eventually Arizona, where he relocated in 1984. He worked at Bagdad Copper Mine and the Kingman Copper Mine.

He met his wife Susan, in 1996 in Bagdad. They then married in July of that year. Mitch was retired and Susan was still working in Bagdad, so they settled there until 2005. When Susan retired, they then moved to Kingman, Arizona.

Mitch, or Mike, as his family called him, loved gardening, tinkering in his shop and making jewelry. He had a shop on Etsy, “Foxaz” and enjoyed being creative. He enjoyed going to Laughlin and going fishing at Willow Beach.

He was a kind and gentle man who always helped the family and friends when needed.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Susan; her son, Jesse and wife Kami; one surviving brother, Dale; two grandchildren, Dalrean and Shaye; and nieces and nephews in the Colville area.

No services are planned.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State