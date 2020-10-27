Obituary | Mitchell Fox

1932-2020

Mitchell Fox was born Jan. 8, 1932 in Colville, Washington and grew up there, and on a nearby ranch. He was one of 12 children. He dropped out of high school to help feed his family and was a logger. He would have graduated in 1950. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and was sent to post-war Germany, where he had many adventures.

When he returned, he attended Southwest Community College and graduated with a degree as an electrician. He worked in Colorado, Wyoming and eventually Arizona, where he relocated in 1984. He worked at Bagdad Copper Mine and the Kingman Copper Mine.

He met his wife Susan, in 1996 in Bagdad. They then married in July of that year. Mitch was retired and Susan was still working in Bagdad, so they settled there until 2005. When Susan retired, they then moved to Kingman, Arizona.

Mitch, or Mike, as his family called him, loved gardening, tinkering in his shop and making jewelry. He had a shop on Etsy, “Foxaz” and enjoyed being creative. He enjoyed going to Laughlin and going fishing at Willow Beach.

He was a kind and gentle man who always helped the family and friends when needed.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Susan; her son, Jesse and wife Kami; one surviving brother, Dale; two grandchildren, Dalrean and Shaye; and nieces and nephews in the Colville area.

No services are planned.

