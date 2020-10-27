Outdoors Briefs: Arizona Game and Fish Department asks hunters to use non-lead ammo to help save condors

PHOENIX – Arizona hunters are being asked to help reduce lead exposure for endangered California condors by using free non-lead ammo on hunts in Game Management Units 12 and 13 (north Kaibab National Forest and Arizona Strip).

Hunters in those units should pick up their free ammunition early, while supplies last. Information about the program was mailed to those who drew hunt tags for the selected units, AZGFD wrote in a news release.

Since 2008, 88% of hunters in Arizona’s condor range have voluntarily used non-lead ammunition during their hunts or, if they used lead ammunition, have removed the gut piles from the field.

Hunters that remove their gut piles – lead ammunition only – are entered into a drawing for prizes including an elk hunt on the Navajo Nation and other prizes.

“Hunters in Arizona have always been true partners in wildlife conservation,” said Allen Zufelt, AZGFD condor program coordinator. “Last year 90% of hunters removed approximately 4 tons of remains that were potentially contaminated by lead ammunition or voluntarily used non-lead ammunition. These successes are clear evidence of our hunters’ continued commitment to condor management.”

Studies suggest lead shot and bullet fragments in carcasses and gut piles are a source of lead exposure.

Deadline to update credit cards for the 2021 spring draw is Oct. 29

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds hunters who applied for 2021 spring hunt permit-tags that 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, is the deadline to update credit or debit card account information.

The same deadline applies to purchase PointGuard, which ensures if a successful applicant is unable or unwilling to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw the permit-tag are reinstated. Cost is $5 per species.

For more information call 602-942-3000.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department