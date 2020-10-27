OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City

Air Force One and President Donald Trump will land at Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 28 for a campaign rally. (Official White House photo/Public domain)

MICHAEL ZOGG, For the Miner
Originally Published: October 27, 2020 6:22 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Preparing for a presidential visit and a crowd of 15,000-plus Trump supporters with less than a week’s notice has been surprisingly low key, at least from Bullhead City’s perspective.

City Manager Toby Cotter said Bullhead City isn’t involved with any of the planning for the Trump Rally scheduled for Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport. The Bullhead City Police Department is planning to provide some traffic control, however.

“There is engagement with incident command, but it is pretty much being handled by the campaign, the White House, the Secret Service and the Air Force One team,” Cotter said. “Of course there are things like parking, and traffic control on the highway and all the little things that, as a community, you want to do for any special event or when a dignitary is in town.”

Cotter said he first learned about the rally on Friday, but the short notice isn’t an issue for the city because it is a fairly simple event that will be self-contained at the airport. “If there would be a caravan or a stop at an ice cream shop then it would be different and probably somewhat chaotic, but from what we are being told it is a landing of Air Force One, a speech, and then Air Force One taking off,” Cotter said. “So there isn’t a lot of overall community interaction outside of the airport.”

After appearing at noon in Bullhead, Trump is scheduled to appear at another rally in Goodyear at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kate McDonald, the spokeswoman with the Laughlin/Bullhead Airport, said the campaign has been working closely with airport and city staff as they prepare to get the site ready for the crowds.

“There have been a lot of details to work out in order to prepare the airport for the event,” she said.

McDonald said there has been a lot of local and regional interest in the event since it was first announced on Saturday. Cotter said the city is hearing unofficial estimates of 15,000-plus people expected to attend the rally. Although that accounts for about 40% of Bullhead City’s total population Cotter noted that Bullhead is well-equipped to handle the crowds.

“That really isn’t a big number for Bullhead City ... We are really good at special events here,” she said.

According to a press release from the Bullhead City Police Department, several roads will be closed or restricted for the event, beginning today:

  • Bullhead Parkeway will be reduced to one land in both directions from State Route 95 to Landon Drive
  • Laughlin Ranch Boulevard will be closed from Bullhead Parkway to State Route 95
  • Airport entrances at S. Laughlin View Drive, S. Airpark Drive, and E. Landon Drive will all be closed.
