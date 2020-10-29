Cross-country: Volunteers’ Pickering, Robinson log top local finishes

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys cross-country team won the CRR Championship at White Cliffs Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 28 behind the winning effort of freshman Wyatt Pickering.

For the second straight meet, Pickering nipped Lake Havasu City High School junior Joshua Lumpkin by less than two seconds, crossing in 15:59.04 in the 2.91 mile race.

The Volunteers won the team competition with 28 points over Lake Havasu (35) and Kingman (75). Athletes from Mohave, Kingman Academy and Parker high schools also competed.

Pickering was one of five Lee Williams athletes to place in the top 10. Junior Elijah Davis was third in 16:33.93; junior Jonathan Allred placed seventh in 17:46.17; senior Cade Cantrell was eighth in 17:53.85; and sophomore William Chmiel was 10th in 18:18.68.

Sophomore Dominic Munoz led all Kingman High School runners with a fifth-place finish in 17:24.86.

Also finishing for Lee Williams were junior Jacob Peterson, 11th, 18:24.93; freshman Tyler Allred, 17th, 19:32.45; junior Payton Wayman, 23rd, 21:15.23; and freshman Redd Peterson, 27th, 21:58.84.

Other Kingman finishers included junior Manual Gordian, 24th, 21:18.28; senior Xavier Rodriguez, 25th, 21:44.25; freshman Ethan Najera, 26th, 21:44.94; senior Jason Marquez, 31st, 23:05.93; junior Dillon Harris, 33rd, 25:30.49; and freshman Lorenzo Hernandez, 34th, 26:02.05.

Sophomore Tyler Davison was the only competition from Kingman Academy High School. He placed 19th in 20:10.85.

In the girls race, freshman Katalina Robinson of Lee Williams High School was the top local finisher at the CRR Championship held at White Cliffs Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Robinson placed second in 21:42.77 behind race winner Isabella Sloma of Lake Havasu.

Lee Williams junior Rachel Strong and senior Camber Robles also scored top 10 finishes, placing sixth and eighth, respectively.

Kingman High School junior Lily Smith and Kingman Academy High School sophomore Sara Bredenkamp were the top finishers for their teams. Smith was seventh in 23:21.03 while Bredenkamp was ninth in 25:26.79.

Other local finishers included junior Kaelene Alleman (Academy, 11th), sophomore Elizabeth Sanchez (Kingman, 12th) and freshman Emily Smith (Academy, 14th).