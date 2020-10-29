OFFERS
Day of Caring set for Saturday in Kingman

Families, local businesses, civic clubs, churches and other groups are encouraged to participate in the Day of Caring Community Clean Up scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Families, local businesses, civic clubs, churches and other groups are encouraged to participate in the Day of Caring Community Clean Up scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: October 29, 2020 5:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Clean City Commission, Kingman Main Street, River Cities United Way and C.A.R.E. are encouraging participation in the Day of Caring Community Clean Up scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.

The organizations encourage families, local businesses, civic clubs, churches and other groups to participate in cleaning up Kingman. According to a River Cities news release, the Day of Caring is a “win-win” for communities and organizations alike.

Along with giving back to the community, organizers wrote the event serves as team-building for participants, as well as increases community awareness.

The release notes possible projects including weed and trash removal, livening up landscapes, removal of plants and trees where appropriate, and more.

To register for the Day of Caring, go to http://www.rcuw.org/dayofcaring/. Questions may be directed to Debi Pennington at River Cities United Way at 928-753-6720, ext. 102.

Information provided by River Cities United Way

