Day of Caring set for Saturday in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Kingman Clean City Commission, Kingman Main Street, River Cities United Way and C.A.R.E. are encouraging participation in the Day of Caring Community Clean Up scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.
The organizations encourage families, local businesses, civic clubs, churches and other groups to participate in cleaning up Kingman. According to a River Cities news release, the Day of Caring is a “win-win” for communities and organizations alike.
Along with giving back to the community, organizers wrote the event serves as team-building for participants, as well as increases community awareness.
The release notes possible projects including weed and trash removal, livening up landscapes, removal of plants and trees where appropriate, and more.
To register for the Day of Caring, go to http://www.rcuw.org/dayofcaring/. Questions may be directed to Debi Pennington at River Cities United Way at 928-753-6720, ext. 102.
Information provided by River Cities United Way
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Obituary
- Kingman City Council removes mask mandate
- Kingman man arrested after stabbing
- Mohave County records 11 new coronavirus cases
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: