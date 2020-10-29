Education classes underway at ArtHub

KINGMAN – The Kingman Center for the Arts has completed its final art gallery show of 2020 and has now started its six-week classroom session at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., in downtown Kingman.

Sessions include Contemporary Dance and Jazz Dance classes by Sandra Romanski, a former gymnast and longtime dancer with a BFA degree in performance and choreography in dance. She has been teaching and mentoring dancers for over 15 years.

“Today's contemporary dance style is an eclectic mix of many different styles and techniques. Within this class, we will explore movement through free-flowing self-inquiry and improvisation work as well as learning choreography.,” Romanski said.

The ArtHub will also offer a belly dance series class taught by Rachel Brown.

Artist Jane Wunder, who has written several books, will teach two different watercolor classes. Students will learn to paint a watercolor in step-by-step fashion while learning different parts of a landscape, how to mix colors and when to use each type of brush. Jane says: “This is a great class for beginners to start to feel more confident in their creations.” Additional painting classes being offered at the ArtHub include acrylics, oil painting and two different children's sketching classes.

KCA is also offering classes revolving around the theater with many catered to children. Artistic Director Sidney Valdez said she feels “passionately about the arts and what it can do for our youth.” Theater classes include a “Musical Theater Dance series” for ages 11 and up, “Makeup Application for Stage” and several “Musical Theater Workshops” (guided by director Sidney Valdez) for ages 8-16. For additional details about classes, which started Oct. 27, or to sign-up visit https://bit.ly/3e6YSq5.