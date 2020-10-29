Mohave Community College Community and Corporate Education adds new classes

KINGMAN – Interested in Hula dancing, CPR, Amigurumi, Yoga and Tai Chi? Well, Mohave Community College’s Community and Corporate Education Division has a class for all those subjects and more.

The Division focuses on the educational needs of the community that do not require official college credits. The goal is to provide engaging hands-on learning opportunities that enrich lives by exploring new activities, improving an existing skill, or just by meeting new people, MCC wrote in a news release.

The classes should not be confused with the college degree and certificate programs that offer associate degrees and/or professional skills certificates for graduates. Community and Corporate Education classes do not offer college degrees or credits, and students pay per class instead of per credit hour.

“Community and Corporate education are classes that challenge, inform, entertain and enrich your life and your career. The classes build friendships, create hobbies and enhance your understanding of the world,” said Lauren Peterson, director of Corporate and Community Education.

Community Education is expanding its spring lineup by enhancing the culinary, jewelry and crafting programs. Residents of the tristate region can also enjoy new classes focused on welding, wire jewelry and new styles of painting. Corporate Education partners with local business leaders to provide classes focused on leadership, professional development and career readiness training.

In Spring 2021, a certified caregiver program (ALC) will be offered. During the six-week program students can become certified assisted living caregivers. The college has partnered with local nursing homes and hospice centers to help find employment for those who complete the program.

Community and Corporate Education classes are taught by experienced professionals within their chosen fields.

Peterson said the college is always looking for new instructors, “people with a passion, knowledge and a desire to share with their community are welcome.”

For more information visit www.Mohave.edu/Community-Corporate-Education. You can also contact Peterson at LPeterson@Mohave.edu.

Those interested in the college degree and professional skills certificate programs can visit https://www.mohave.edu/academics/certificates. Enrollment for spring semester classes opened Monday, Oct. 19.

MCC Student Services Offices are open on campus Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students and visitors are encouraged to first call 866-MOHAVECC, or 866-664-2832 for assistance.



Face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks are required at all MCC campuses.

Information provided by MCC