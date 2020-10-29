Mohave County records 39 COVID cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – Another 39 cases of COVID-19 and the death of a Bullhead City-area resident were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 27-28.

The deceased is an adult in the 80-89 age bracket, and the death brings the toll in the county since the start of the pandemic to 220.

The new cases include 13 in the expansive Kingman medical service area. The local cases include four age 40-49, three age 30-39, two each age 11-19 and 60-69, and one each age 20-29 and 70-79.

There were also 17 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, six in the Lake Havasu City area, and three in the Arizona Strip.

The number of cases has been slowly rising in the county, with 92 new cases reported by the county since Monday, Oct. 26. County public health officials tallied 91 new cases and one death between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The Mohave County Department of Public Health no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,209 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,371 cases in the county. The county has counted 220 deaths, while the state reports 231.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,231 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,233 for Bullhead City, 597 for Kingman, 367 for Fort Mohave, 238 for Mohave Valley, 128 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 112 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 303 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,771 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 28, there were 31 new cases of the virus in the county from 288 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (11/258) on Wednesday, Oct. 21; 3% (10/397) on Thursday, Oct. 22; 11% (22/203) on Friday, Oct. 23; 2% (6/268) on Saturday, Oct. 24; 28% (41/145) on Monday, Oct. 26; and 17% (27/158) on Tuesday, Oct. 27. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,602 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 27,824 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.4% have been positive. Of the 4,778 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 29, AZDHS was reporting 13 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,315 new cases from 15,514 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 242,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,918 have died.