Obituary | Alicia Fawn Covault (McClain-Weaver)

Alicia Fawn Covault (McClain-Weaver), 48, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born in Reno, Nevada on March 21, 1972. She was a daughter to Terrie Guess (Weaver) and step-daughter to Darryl St. Germaine of Yuma, Arizona; and daughter to Michael McClain of Springfield, Oregon; sister to Michelle McClain-Maciunskas of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Michael McClain and Carol A. McClain of Lansing, Michigan; a mother to Catlyn Lovrien of Kingman, and Cody Lovrien of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandmother to Arabella of Kingman; aunt to Richie Stukey of Colorado Springs, Summer Golia, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Megan McClain, Brendon McClain, Addie McClain of Lansing, Michigan; and great aunt to Robert of Lansing. Alicia was nicknamed “Weezi” by her siblings from her favorite show and Lisa by others. She had a degree in education and minor in French. She was hired by the French government to teach English in France. She was a professional baker, stage light producer and band manager for Littletown in Arizona. In this tragedy, the family feels cheated by her departure. We feel she just started living her best life in this last year. Lisa went to Alaska in July to fish for salmon, visit the beautiful scenery and gaze upon the bald eagles flying above. She often traveled to Colorado for a month or so at a time to breathe, relax and engage in new friendships not knowing she would spread the joy and light from her soul to others that loved her and wanted to be in her presence. We know that you cannot speak but can listen. We can’t see you but can be heard. We remember you in our thoughts and our hearts as the memories of the times we cried, the times we laughed and the times we lived. We love you and will keep you in our hearts forever. Celebration of Life will be held at the Painted Desert Golf Course Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. All donations sent will go to her services and children.