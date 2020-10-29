OFFERS
Obituary | Gloria Woodmansee

Gloria Woodmansee

Gloria Woodmansee

Originally Published: October 29, 2020 5:28 p.m.

Gloria Woodmansee peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Friday morning, Oct. 16, 2020. Gloria was born on March 27, 1945.

Born and raised in Kingman, Arizona, she was the daughter of Herbert and Jeanne Padilla.

In December 1961 she married our father, Larry Woodmansee, and from that union they had five children.

Our mom was an amazing woman who left a legacy of her love, strength, positivity, gratitude and strong family values.

Our mom was very family oriented. She always put her children, grandchildren and the needs of her family before her own.

Gloria spent most of her career working as a waitress in many of our local Kingman diners. El Mohave Café, Denny’s and La Cocina, just to name a few. Although she herself never graduated from high school, she made sure to make it a priority for all of us girls to graduate and pursue a professional career. She instilled a hard work ethic in all of us.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father and mother; two of her brothers, Scotty (Pam) McFadyen and Herbert (Judy) Padilla; two of her sisters-in-law, Bonnie McFadyen and Janice Vallie; and her son, Dustin Woodmansee.

She is survived by the love of her life, Allen Chaffin; her daughters, Shelby (Mike) Houlihan, Deanna (Josh) Klein, Kimberly (Eddie) Lewis and Danelle (Dean) Koalska, all of Kingman; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bobby (Cheryl) McFadyen; and her sister, Kathy (Kenny) Peterson; as well as all of her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Our mom, Gloria, will always be remembered for her amazing strength, love for life and happy-go-lucky personality!

Our family would like to thank KRMC Hospice and all of our family and friends for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit or to KRMC Hospice in her name.

