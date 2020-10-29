OFFERS
Obituary | Virginia ‘Ginny’ Metcalfe Gordon

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Metcalfe Gordon

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Metcalfe Gordon

Originally Published: October 29, 2020 5:27 p.m.

Born May 9, 1949 in Newark, New Jersey to George and Mary Metcalfe, Ginny passed away after a long battle with cancer on Oct. 23, 2020 at her home with friends and family present. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ginny moved to Kingman in 1979. She was a paralegal for 32 years with Bruno, Brooks and Goldberg. She is survived by her husband Ron of Kingman; sisters, Jean Frankovitch of Pittsburgh, Texas, and Marilyn Metcalfe of McMinnville, Oregon; children Tracey Proudfoot (Mark) of Kingman, Ron “Rink” Gordon of Kingman, Kim Martinez (Lou) of Palmer, Alaska, Mike Gordon of Kingman, Rande Gordon of Kingman, and Jay Lundy of Kingman. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and many friends. Ginny loved cooking for anyone and did a fantastic job of it. She also enjoyed the ocean, lakes, camping, four-wheeling and singing, and was a gifted interior designer. Her hair was always perfect and beautiful. You’ll be truly missed wife, mom and Nana. “In a bittersweet moment another Angel has found her wings and has set off on a flight safe into the arms of GOD and to those gone before her waiting and anticipating her arrival as she makes her way into Heaven.” As per Ginny’s request there will be no services but the family is planning a celebration of life at a future date. The family is asking that any donations be made to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

