VB: Kingman HS girls lose 3-0
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 4:39 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Wickenburg High School in Wickenburg on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The Bulldogs kept it close before falling 25-19, 25-20, 25-14. They slipped to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in the 3A West.
Wickenburg improved to 3-10 overall.
Most Read
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Obituary
- Kingman City Council removes mask mandate
- Kingman man arrested after stabbing
- Mohave County records 11 new coronavirus cases
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: