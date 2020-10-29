VB: Kingman HS girls lose 3-0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Wickenburg High School in Wickenburg on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Bulldogs kept it close before falling 25-19, 25-20, 25-14. They slipped to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in the 3A West.

Wickenburg improved to 3-10 overall.