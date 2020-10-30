Another 23 Mohave County residents contract coronavirus

KINGMAN – Another 23 Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, Oct. 29. No additional deaths were announced.

Of the new cases, eight are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and three are school-aged patients in the 11-19 age group. There were also two cases in the 50-59 age range, and one each age 20-29, 30-39 and 60-69.

There were also seven new cases in the Bullhead City service area, five in the Lake Havasu City area and three in the Arizona Strip.

The number of cases has been rising in the county, with 115 new cases reported by the county since Monday, Oct. 26. County public health officials tallied 91 new cases and one death between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The Mohave County Department of Public Health no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,232 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,395 cases in the county. The county has counted 220 deaths, while the state reports 231.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,236 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,238 for Bullhead City, 602 for Kingman, 369 for Fort Mohave, 238 for Mohave Valley, 131 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 114 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 304 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,785 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Oct. 29, there were 24 new cases of the virus in the county from 205 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate in the county was 3% (10/397) on Thursday, Oct. 22; 11% (22/203) on Friday, Oct. 23; 2% (6/268) on Saturday, Oct. 24; 28% (41/145) on Monday, Oct. 26; 17% (27/158) on Tuesday, Oct. 27; and 11% (31/288) on Wednesday, Oct. 28. There were no new cases reported by AZDHS on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,807 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 28,022 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.4% have been positive. Of the 4,785 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Oct. 30, AZDHS was reporting 16 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,565 new cases from 14,130 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 244,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,934 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 9 million confirmed cases and 228,808 deaths on Friday, Oct. 30. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,183,400 deaths from more than 45 million confirmed cases on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman, Mohave County and Kingman Regional Medical Center.