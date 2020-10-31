OFFERS
Arizona reports 1,565 new COVID-19 cases

State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ updates the media about the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 31, 2020 5:51 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona's coronavirus outbreak heated up Friday as the state reported over 1,500 additional known COVID-19 cases and daily averages for cases and deaths continued to rise.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,565 additional known cases and 16 more deaths, increasing the state's totals to 244,045 cases and 5,934 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The tallies were reported a day after Gov. Doug Ducey defended his administration's handling of the outbreak but warned that “there is a storm ahead of us." According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 764 on Oct. 15 to 1,082 on Thursday.

The rolling average for new daily deaths rose from 6.6 to 8.4 and the rolling average for the positivity in COVID-19 testing went from 7.6% to 9.8%.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July but COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations fell off before starting to gradually increase again in September. Hospitalization rates are starting to reach levels last recorded in late May.

Ducey on Thursday urged Arizona residents to continue wearing masks and taking other precautions to avoid becoming infected, such as avoiding large groups. “Thank you to Arizonans for weathering the storm to date,” he said. “We know that there is a storm ahead of us yet it's not here.”

In other developments, the Navajo Nation reported 90 new cases on Friday and three more deaths. A total of 578 people on the reservation have died of COVID-19.

