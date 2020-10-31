BLM seeks nominees for Arizona Resource Advisory Council
Originally Published: October 31, 2020 5:35 p.m.
PHOENIX – The federal Bureau of Land Management seeks public nominations for seven seats on the Arizona Resource Advisory Council, which helps develop recommendations on public land management issues in Arizona. It has 15 members from across the state.
Openings are to be filled from the following categories:
- – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; OHV users; commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
- – Representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.
- – Representatives of state, county or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large. For more information, contact Dolores Garcia at dagarcia@blm.gov or 602-417-9241.
Information provided by BLM
