OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 31
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

BLM seeks nominees for Arizona Resource Advisory Council

The federal Bureau of Land Management seeks public nominations for seven seats on the Arizona Resource Advisory Council, which helps develop recommendations on public land management issues in Arizona. It has 15 members from across the state. (Bureau of Land Management photo/Public domain)

The federal Bureau of Land Management seeks public nominations for seven seats on the Arizona Resource Advisory Council, which helps develop recommendations on public land management issues in Arizona. It has 15 members from across the state. (Bureau of Land Management photo/Public domain)

Originally Published: October 31, 2020 5:35 p.m.

PHOENIX – The federal Bureau of Land Management seeks public nominations for seven seats on the Arizona Resource Advisory Council, which helps develop recommendations on public land management issues in Arizona. It has 15 members from across the state.

Openings are to be filled from the following categories:

  • – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; OHV users; commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
  • – Representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations.
  • – Representatives of state, county or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large. For more information, contact Dolores Garcia at dagarcia@blm.gov or 602-417-9241.

Information provided by BLM

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State