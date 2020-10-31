Golden Valley dog trainer in running for national title
GOLDEN VALLEY – Twelve dog trainers representing 12 different states are vying for the title of 2020 Greatmats National Dog Trainer of the Year.
And one of the 12 is a local trainer, Marsha Tonkinson of K9 Paws Behavior Dog Training at 1645 Egar Road in Golden Valley.
The award program is part of Greatmats’ Sixth Annual National Award Series.
The award series was developed to help honor instructors, coaches and trainers who have made a positive impact on their clients and communities, the company wrote in a news release.
Past winners of the award include world dog agility champion Abbey Beasley and celebrity dog trainer Sarah Carson of “America’s Got Talent” fame.
Other notable award winners include two-time winner Jeremy Joseph Brown and Hannah Ernst, Greatmats wrote in the news release.
Voting to determine this year’s finalists will take place from Nov. 2-16 at https://www.greatmats.com/2020-greatmats-national-dog-trainer-of-the-year.php.
This year’s nominees live and train dogs in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.
Information provided by Greatmats’ 6th annual National Award Series
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors lift face mask requirement for county-owned buildings
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Another 23 Mohave County residents contract coronavirus
- Mohave County records 53 new cases of COVID-19
- Obituary
- Local artist wins nationwide contest
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: