Golden Valley dog trainer in running for national title

GOLDEN VALLEY – Twelve dog trainers representing 12 different states are vying for the title of 2020 Greatmats National Dog Trainer of the Year.

And one of the 12 is a local trainer, Marsha Tonkinson of K9 Paws Behavior Dog Training at 1645 Egar Road in Golden Valley.

The award program is part of Greatmats’ Sixth Annual National Award Series.

The award series was developed to help honor instructors, coaches and trainers who have made a positive impact on their clients and communities, the company wrote in a news release.

Past winners of the award include world dog agility champion Abbey Beasley and celebrity dog trainer Sarah Carson of “America’s Got Talent” fame.

Other notable award winners include two-time winner Jeremy Joseph Brown and Hannah Ernst, Greatmats wrote in the news release.

Voting to determine this year’s finalists will take place from Nov. 2-16 at https://www.greatmats.com/2020-greatmats-national-dog-trainer-of-the-year.php.

This year’s nominees live and train dogs in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Information provided by Greatmats’ 6th annual National Award Series