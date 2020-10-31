Obituary | Anthony J. Laco (Tony)

Heaven gained another angel on Oct. 10.

Anthony J. Laco (Tony) passed away peacefully at his home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by his daughter Christina and daughter-in-law Bridget Miller.

He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and John Laco; and his loving wife, Eleanor Tkac Laco. He is survived by his daughter Christina, daughter-in-law Bridget, son Gregory, and siblings Barbara Angotti, Cockeysville, Maryland; Jean Felix, Alexandria, Virginia; and Joan Morrill, The Villages, Florida.

He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in chemical engineering and shortly thereafter began his career with Praxair/Union Carbide/Honeywell, working well into his 70s.

Tony was a devout Catholic, loving father and a friend to many. He loved his family, sports and gambling in Laughlin. Dad was my hero until the end. It is time to dance with mom in Heaven.