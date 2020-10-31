OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 31
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Cecelia Ann Radcliff

Cecelia Ann Radcliff

Cecelia Ann Radcliff

Originally Published: October 31, 2020 6:09 p.m.

How do you summarize the physical life of a beautiful soul? We who loved her and shared her life will try.

Cecelia Ann Radcliff loved the Lord, her family, and people in general. She tried to teach those around her to love as she loved. Ann went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, Indiana on June 8, 1939. Her parents were Jesse and Blanche Wilcox Bartley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers (Robert, Ivan and Irvin); three sisters (Rebecca, Wanda, and Betty); and her eldest son, Stephen Dale.

Ann was baptized into Christ at University Heights Christian Church in Indianapolis, Indiana and was married to her high school sweetheart, Richard, on July 27, 1957 in that same church. They were blessed to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. She had three children (Stephen Dale, deceased; Richard Anthony, Mishawaka, Indiana, and Shawn (Michelle) VanDeWater, Kingman, Arizona; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She retired from marketing in 1995 and left Indiana with her spouse and retired in Estes Park, Colorado. Ann loved teaching children about the Lord in junior worship and vacation Bible school, family gatherings, playing games, sharing her blessings, meeting people, cooking, canning, bowling, and playing video poker and computer games. She loved traveling, the beauty of this world, history and The United States of America. She never met a stranger.

She is survived by two siblings, Samuel Jackson, Indianapolis, Indiana; and William Bartley. Clearwater, Florida.

In lieu of floral tributes, please make any contributions in her name to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State