Obituary | Cecelia Ann Radcliff

How do you summarize the physical life of a beautiful soul? We who loved her and shared her life will try.

Cecelia Ann Radcliff loved the Lord, her family, and people in general. She tried to teach those around her to love as she loved. Ann went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, Indiana on June 8, 1939. Her parents were Jesse and Blanche Wilcox Bartley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers (Robert, Ivan and Irvin); three sisters (Rebecca, Wanda, and Betty); and her eldest son, Stephen Dale.

Ann was baptized into Christ at University Heights Christian Church in Indianapolis, Indiana and was married to her high school sweetheart, Richard, on July 27, 1957 in that same church. They were blessed to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. She had three children (Stephen Dale, deceased; Richard Anthony, Mishawaka, Indiana, and Shawn (Michelle) VanDeWater, Kingman, Arizona; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She retired from marketing in 1995 and left Indiana with her spouse and retired in Estes Park, Colorado. Ann loved teaching children about the Lord in junior worship and vacation Bible school, family gatherings, playing games, sharing her blessings, meeting people, cooking, canning, bowling, and playing video poker and computer games. She loved traveling, the beauty of this world, history and The United States of America. She never met a stranger.

She is survived by two siblings, Samuel Jackson, Indianapolis, Indiana; and William Bartley. Clearwater, Florida.

In lieu of floral tributes, please make any contributions in her name to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

