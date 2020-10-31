Obituary | Thomas (Tommy) Edward

Thomas (Tommy) Edward Anderson passed away in his home Oct. 26, 2020. He was 53 years old.

Tommy was born Aug. 7, 1967 to Edward and Carol Anderson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We all will miss him very much.

Tommy is survived by his mom, Carol, of Kingman; brothers, Glenn of Minnesota, Gary (Jackie) of Kingman, and Randy of Arkansas; sister Lynell (Joe) of Minnesota; daughters Kc of Kingman and Kelsie (Kody) of Idaho; step-daughter Kayla of Kingman; grandchildren Emmett and Dixie of Idaho and Hazel of Kingman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Ed; sisters Laurie and Moana; and sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Edna (Randy).

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Nov. 6 from 2-5 p,m, at the Eagles in Kingman, located at 4536 Patsy Drive.