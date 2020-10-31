Tamilyn Fager of Kingman joins Horizon Community Bank

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Horizon Community Bank has announced that Tamilyn Fager has been appointed Vice President, Commercial Banker at Horizon Community Bank.

As a commercial banker, Tamilyn will be responsible for supporting commercial loan activity and residential construction lending in Mohave County. She will maintain her office in the Kingman branch supporting our commercial lending activities in the Kingman market.

Tamilyn Fager had previously worked for HCB in the bank’s Lake Havasu City location as a commercial banker.

For 33 years Tamilyn has been a noteworthy leader in the commercial banking industry, serving as a bank president, senior vice president of commercial lending, special assets manager, and vice president/senior lender of commercial banking.

She has been honored with awards in business development and was the recipient of the “Business of the Year” award during her bank presidency in Colorado.

Tamilyn has been an active participant in the community serving on chamber boards, local marketing boards, community college boards and economic development boards.

She has also taught for community colleges and the Center for Financial Training in Colorado on a part-time basis.

Tamilyn holds six college degrees including two Bachelor of Science degrees in business administration and human resource management, as well as a master’s degree in business administration and accounting from Regis University in Denver.

She currently resides in Kingman with her husband of 39 years, Lonnie, daughter Jaclyn, a medical assistant for Kingman Regional Medical Center, and a grandson, Jordan, 12, a seventh-grader at Kingman Academy Middle School.

Tamilyn said she is excited to rejoin Horizon Community Bank as their vice president/commercial banker for Mohave County where teamwork, respect and dedication center on community and the customer.

Her favorite saying is: “Let’s find a way to make things work, and get the job done.”



Horizon Community Bank is a locally owned and operated FDIC insured commercial bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and Quartzsite, plus loan offices in Goodyear and Phoenix.

Information provided by Horizon Community Bank