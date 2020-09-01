Adopt a Cop: Kingman puts a twist on a nationwide initiative

An effort is underway to thank law enforcement officers with the Kingman Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for their service to the community, members of which can now show their appreciation through the local Adopt a Cop initiative.

Organizer Lisa Shrosbree explained there are plenty of Adopt-a-Cop initiatives throughout the country at the moment. However, she didn’t want any law enforcement officer to be left out in the event they weren’t “adopted” by a member of the community. So she decided to take a unique approach to the program.

Rather than have community members adopt individual officers, detectives, deputies and more, Shrosbree decided to instead seek donations from community members. Those donations will then be presented to local law enforcement officers by way of gift baskets, 97 in total.

“I thought ‘that’s cool,’” Shrosbree said of Adopt-a-Cop efforts. “But I would hate to see anybody left out. They’re all important; they all do a very important job. From the beat cop to the detectives to the jailors, all of them work together to keep us safe.”

Donations sought include bags/baskets. hand sanitizer, water bottles, chapstick, gift cards, snacks, etc. Any donated money will be used to purchase additional gifts, while any leftover money will be donated to the police memorial fund, Shrosbree said.

“They can either donate cash or they can donate items like hand sanitizer, pens, pencils, notepads and power bars; anything an officer may be able to utilize on the job or during the day,” she added.

Assisting Shrosbree are the children at the Club for YOUth. They are creating letters of appreciation, handprint cards, business card holders and more for area law enforcement officers. Bill Ward, club CEO, said one of the organization’s goals is to find ways to give back to the community and also educate kids about the world around them.

“We figured that with the hard times police officers have seen around the nation recently, we wanted to show our officers in Kingman that we support them and everything they do,” Ward said.

Kids at the Club for YOUth began their projects this week. Each law enforcement officer is set to receive a letter and one or two art projects.

Those gifts, along with the gift baskets themselves, will be presented to local officers, deputies, detectives, K9s and more at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. Cash donations can be mailed to the Club for YOUth, P.O. Box 4362 Kingman, Arizona 86402. For more information, contact the club at 928-718-0033.

The club will also host a bake sale to benefit the initiative from 3–6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17-18. Then on Saturday, Sept. 19, the Kingman Farmers Market, 210 E. Beale St., will hold a bake sale. Organizers wrote in a news release that community members can donate baked goods to be sold, and that monetary donations will also be accepted along with hand sanitizer, notepads, hand wipes and similar items.

To get involved, contact Shrosbree at 909-938-3857, who has offered to pick up donations. People can also take donations to the Club for Youth, typically between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Shrosbree hopes to have all donations in a week prior to the event scheduled for Sept. 30 so volunteers have time to put the gift baskets together.

“They work hard, they keep our community safe,” Shrosbree said. “Everybody benefits, businesses as well as citizens, from their services. The community as a whole needs to support the people who keep us safe every day.”