Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 01
A bounty of books: Kingman residents step up to resupply the Little Free Library

It only took the Kingman community a week to answer DIG It Kingman Community Gardens’ request for reading material for the Little Free Library. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 1, 2020 3:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Thanks to an outpouring of community support, the Little Free Library at DIG It Kingman Community Gardens once again has plenty of reading material for area children and adults alike.

The library put out a call for book donations toward the end of August, as it seemed people were reading more due to developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took the Kingman community less than a week to provide the requested materials.

Kathy Cooper, children’s garden representative, said the library is now “up to our eyeballs in books.”

She thanked community members for their support.

The library, located at 2301 Lillie Ave., is part of a worldwide organization that offers free reading materials to community members and the traveling public. Visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ to find locations.

There is no checkout system for the gardens’ library. People can take as many books as they want, or can leave a book and take a book. If a book doesn’t seem to be popular with the community, Cooper will pull it and replace it with another selection.

In the event books aren’t popular, or the gardens run out of storage space, reading material is donated elsewhere, such as to Friends of Mohave County Library.

State