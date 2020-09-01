Kingman Miner September 2 Adoption Spotlight: Luis

Abigail is creative and enjoys arts and crafts – especially making slime. Get to know Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving. Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Beautiful is a talented singer and dancer. Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Dakota (a.k.a. DJ) is an intelligent, creative, active boy with quite the sense of humor and a huge personality. Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Delicia enjoys watching Breaking Bad and TikTok videos. Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Demetre enjoys watching TV shows like “Yo Gaba Gaba,” “Teletubbies,” “Frozen,” and “Cars”. Get to know Demetre at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/demetre and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Dominic is a go-getter in school and is proud of earning good grades. Get to know Dominic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dominic-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Dylan is a fun-loving kid with a great smile. Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. Get to know Elijah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elijah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Emily is a fun-loving, sweet, mischievous, young lady. Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jarod is a friendly, determined young man. Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jasmine is a sweet girl who loves bubbles, stress balls, music and her squid bath toy. Get to know Jasmine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jasmine and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

These are AZ’s children: If Jason was given three wishes, he would wish for a forever family, the ability to build a magical homeless shelter, and have an infinite amount of money. Get to know Jason at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jason and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. #NationalAdoptionMonth

Jayden loves the Avengers – especially Captain America – and doing arts and crafts at school. Get to know Jayden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Jenna is on her way to an exciting future and would benefit from a forever family that can help cultivate her bright mind and kind heart. Get to know Jenna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jenna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

José loves everything about sports. Get to know José at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/josé and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Kaira has a great sense of humor! Get to know Kaira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kaira and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Lashawna is an honors student who loves writing poetry and love songs with her friends after school. Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Luis is an active, fun, young teen. Get to know Luis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/luis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Immanuelle, who goes by Manny, loves math and has aspirations of being an engineer when he grows up. Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Marlene is a sweet, kind, inquisitive, young woman. Get to know Marlene at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/marlene and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Matthew is a friendly, active boy who loves math, his rock collection and playing tag. Get to know Matthew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/matthew-t and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Nelly will amaze you with her confidence, determination and perseverance. Get to know Nelly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Owen is a funny, active boy who loves playing outside or enjoying a game of “Sorry!”. Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen -gand other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Skylar loves spending time outside as he enjoys swimming and jumping on the trampoline. Get to know Skylar at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/skylar and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

If you ask Tirahji what he wishes for you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tocara plans on attending college and becoming a juvenile court judge. Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tyree’s perfect day would include driving fast cars, playing basketball, rollerblading, and going swimming afterward – and a dinner of macaroni and cheese at The Golden Corral! Get to know Tyree at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyree and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)