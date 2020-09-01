Letter | It’s OK to disagree, but do it with civility

At 71 and a Vietnam vet, I have never seen our great country as divided as it is now and all because of one man.

So many of the articles on Rants and Raves are slamming one another. Why? Because of one man. Can we all be independent individuals and put party lines aside and stop slamming each other all because of one man’s words and actions. We are supposed to be living in a democracy, not a dictatorship.

No, I do not support our present administration but that doesn't mean I should slam those who do. No, I don't like the hatred and lies that this administration spreads and don't understand why people do, but that doesn't mean I should degrade those who do.

Frankly, I'm a former Republican that switched to Independent as I firmly believe we should vote for the person and not the party and our elected officials should vote on what is right for our country and not for what their party wants. This will probably fall on deaf ears for many in this community but it's honestly how I feel and wanted to get it off my chest as they say.

Tom Ciardullo

Golden Valley