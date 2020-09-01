Letter | It’s OK to disagree, but do it with civility
At 71 and a Vietnam vet, I have never seen our great country as divided as it is now and all because of one man.
So many of the articles on Rants and Raves are slamming one another. Why? Because of one man. Can we all be independent individuals and put party lines aside and stop slamming each other all because of one man’s words and actions. We are supposed to be living in a democracy, not a dictatorship.
No, I do not support our present administration but that doesn't mean I should slam those who do. No, I don't like the hatred and lies that this administration spreads and don't understand why people do, but that doesn't mean I should degrade those who do.
Frankly, I'm a former Republican that switched to Independent as I firmly believe we should vote for the person and not the party and our elected officials should vote on what is right for our country and not for what their party wants. This will probably fall on deaf ears for many in this community but it's honestly how I feel and wanted to get it off my chest as they say.
Tom Ciardullo
Golden Valley
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Obituary
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors COVID: Public Health calls for asymptomatic testing despite new CDC guidelines
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained
- Mohave County records 22 new COVID-19 cases
- Gyms in Mohave County facilities remain open, but now have restrictions
- Survivors' stories: COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Obituary
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: