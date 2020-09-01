OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 02
Mohave County COVID-19 testing locations, procedures announced

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley wants individuals without symptoms to get tested for COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – A mass-testing event for COVID-19 is coming to the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.

The event is slated for 7-11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, the Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release.

The tests, provided by the federal Department of Health and Human Services, are self-administered nasal swabs that the county said are not particularly invasive.

The county, in an attempt to get a truer picture of the positivity rate in the county – one of the measurements for reopening schools and some businesses – is urging people without COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Such testing is also key to identifying asymptomatic carriers who can also spread the disease.

There will be 1,000 tests available in Kingman, and testing events of the same size will also be held in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

The Bullhead City tests are slated for 6-10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 12 in the parking lot of the Bullhead City Police Department, 1255 Marina Blvd.

The Lake Havasu City tests are scheduled for 7-11 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 13-14 in the parking lot of the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave.

The county reported that the HHS Testing Event Registration links have been activated. The website for the public to register to receive a COVID-19 test is https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health

