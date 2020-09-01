Mohave County logs 46 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

KINGMAN – Complications of COVID–19 have claimed the lives of four more Mohave County residents, the county Department of Public Health announced the evening of Saturday, Aug. 29.

All four victims were residents of the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave. The deceased include two residents age 80-89, and one each in the 70-79 and 90-plus age brackets.

There were also 46 new cases of COVID-19 announced between Saturday and Monday, Aug. 31.

Five the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area, including two in the 60-69 age group and one each age 30-39, 70-79 and 80-89. There were also 32 new cases in Bullhead City, eight in Lake Havasu City and one in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have now reported 3,580 cases of COVID-19 in the county, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,639. The county has recorded 196 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 206 deaths.

The number of new cases and deaths is declining in the county, after a deadly July when the county experienced 1,822 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 129 cases and eight deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 82 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 50.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Sept. 1 was listing 1,074 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,048 for Bullhead City, 470 for Kingman, 322 for Fort Mohave, 212 for Mohave Valley, 89 for Golden Valley, 75 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 50 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 240 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 51% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 546 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,621 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Monday, Aug. 31 there were 24 new cases of the virus from 74 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 32%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 30% (34/114) on Monday, Aug. 24; 15% (7/47) on Tuesday, Aug. 25; 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; and 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30.

According to AZDHS, 21,187 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,996 tests for the actual virus, 11.8% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,191 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 1, AZDHS was reporting 15 new deaths from COVID-19, and 507 new cases from 4,954 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 202,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,044 have died. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6 million confirmed cases and 183,601 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.