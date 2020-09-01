Nursing home visitation may soon be possible in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors learned Monday, Aug. 31 that residents may soon be able to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley said she believes long-term care facilities will reopen to the public along the same or similar benchmarks the Arizona Department of Health Services recommended for all other businesses.

She wasn’t sure if there will be a separate dashboard and recommendations for “congregate settings,” but expressed hope people will be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes soon.

Testing in Arizona State Prison – Kingman was delayed and is occurring this week, Burley said, which means the county will get results early next week.

Board of Supervisors Chair Jean Bishop said the county is still “collecting information” but will be reaching out to the Arizona governor’s office to make sure that potential positive cases of COVID-19 will not be counted into the county’s general population COVID-19 numbers.

A testing event held in Bullhead City on Friday, Aug. 28 resulted in 108 registrations, but only 80 people getting tested, Burley said. Four individuals tested positive.

Burley also mentioned that for the first time since the start of the pandemic the Environmental Health Division of Mohave County Department of Public Health is moving on to a “step three” in the complaint inspection process – that is a written notice after two previous and ineffective visits to businesses not complying with operating rules.

A written notice will be sent soon to one business in the county, and the matter will be passed on to an appropriate law enforcement agency if the business does not comply, Burley said.