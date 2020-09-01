Rants and Raves | Sept. 2, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

What’s the point of a mask mandate if it’s not enforced by the retailers? I saw this happen at a local convenience store three times in 10 minutes.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – Good call by Mayor Miles. If we all just complied with the mandate and took the recommended precautions we could get back to doing a lot of the things we did before the pandemic, only differently.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – Welcome to Kingmanfornia.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – Thank you, Mayor Miles, for doing what is right for our city, the state and for respecting the lives of all Arizona residents. And thank you for not listening to science-deniers and conspiracy theorists like Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – Mayor Jen needs to quit watching CNN along with two-thirds of the population in Mohave County.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – I think the mayor has experienced too much power and it has gone to her head. It is ridiculous to arbitrarily expand the mask mandate to the end of the year.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – This proclamation expired July 4 and she keeps reissuing it. She never had city council input. That is clearly against Kingman codes and state statutes. She does not have the power to do this without council input.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – Seems we have our own Gretchen Whitmer here in Kingman. I will not comply; neither will my business. Everything enjoyable in life has been limited or canceled; now the final indignity, covering up your face.

Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman – Thank you, Mayor. One in every 20 infected die. You can pretend, lie, post all the BS you want but the virus could care less. Wear masks and distance so we can lower the infection rate so we can get our economy back.

We need to have gyms open. This shut-in is not healthy. Kingman has done a great job, and we need to open for our health.

Rep. Regina Cobb urges Kingman Mayor Jen Miles to end mask proclamation – Our cases are dropping because people are wearing masks. Is Cobb still a dentist? I don’t think I would feel safe as her patient with that kind of poor judgment.

To all Trump fans. I have two questions. If you can answer them I will vote for him. 1. When will Mexico pay for the wall? 2. When will the coronavirus magically disappear?

Census politicized in election year – President Trump wants illegals excluded when drawing congressional districts because ... they’re here illegally. Duh! Is that too hard to understand? They should be deported immediately. Try getting into Mexico illegally and you’ll be pounding rocks for a long time.

Trump’s demands to go to work and send your children to unsafe schools are so his re-election chances will go up. The definition of a cult is the cult leader demands that you die for him. Does this sound familiar?