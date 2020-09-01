WL Nugent Cancer Center in Kingman welcomes radiation oncologist
KINGMAN – Dr. Michael Payne is a new member of the care team at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center.
As a radiation oncologist, Dr. Payne specializes in the use of targeted radiation to treat cancer. He treats adults with all types of cancer, KRMC wrote in a news release.
A Chicago native, Payne earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He later attended Rush Medical College, followed by an internship in internal medicine at the University of Illinois.
Payne was named Chief Resident the last two years of his four-year residency in radiation oncology at the University of Kansas. He also completed a fellowship in radiation oncology at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.
Practicing since 2004, Payne has extensive experience in the treatment of cancer. He said he strives to treat every patient as he would treat family.
“I believe in the whole-person approach to treating cancer patients,” he said. “Diet, attitude and lifestyle all play important roles in treating and managing cancer.”
Payne is a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Radiation Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the American Society for Therapeutic Radiation and Oncology, the Radiological Society of North America, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Brachytherapy Society.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
