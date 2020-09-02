10 more Mohave County residents contract COVID-19

KINGMAN – Ten more Mohave County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 1. No new deaths were announced.

Eight of the new cases were in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, while two new cases were confirmed for the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 10 new cases, nine of the patients were under age 50.

Mohave County health officials have now confirmed 3,590 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,651. The county has recorded 196 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 206 deaths.

The number of new cases and deaths is declining in the county, after a deadly July when the county experienced 1,822 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 129 cases and eight deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24. Those numbers fell further in the week ending Monday, Sept. 1 to 105 new cases and seven deaths.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 82 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 50.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Wednesday, Sept. 2 was listing 1,075 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,054 for Bullhead City, 470 for Kingman, 326 for Fort Mohave, 214 for Mohave Valley, 90 for Golden Valley, 75 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 50 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 236 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 48 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 52% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 546 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,621 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The daily positivity rate for the county fell dramatically on Tuesday, Sept. 1 as a large number of tests were administered with few positive results. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Tuesday there were only 12 new cases of the virus from 1,375 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of less than 1%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 15% (7/47) on Tuesday, Aug. 25; 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; and 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31.

According to AZDHS, 21,562 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 18,367 tests for the actual virus, 11% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,195 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.7% have been positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 2, AZDHS was reporting 21 new deaths from COVID-19, and 519 new cases from 5,547 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 202,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,044 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more nearly 6.1 million confirmed cases and 184,719 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.