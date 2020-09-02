Kingman residents speak out against mayor’s face covering proclamation

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman received six written comments in support of Mayor Jen Miles’ face covering proclamation along with 10 in opposition, but those who had the chance to speak at Tuesday’s virtual meeting all fell into the latter camp.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that both the state and county have seen downward trends in overall COVID-19 positive tests. However, the city wrote that “there remains a risk to the well-being of our citizens and additional strain on the healthcare facilities and workers in the City of Kingman,” because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, schools reopening with hybrid options and the upcoming flu season. Therefore, the face covering proclamation was extended through 2020.

State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman). She stated she stands in opposition to both the original proclamation and its extension until 2021. She referenced an “unofficial opinion” from the Arizona Attorney General’s office regarding Kingman’s face covering proclamation she received Tuesday afternoon.

Cobb used that opinion to speak to how Kingman’s municipal code addresses the mayor’s power to declare an emergency and make subsequent proclamations. Some in the community have argued that the mayor’s original proclamation expired after 72 hours without full council approval. However, City Attorney Carl Cooper has said the 72-hour window does not apply to the mayor’s proclamation.

Cobb read that it is “illogical” to require a mayor to follow local ordinances or resolutions when declaring a local emergency, and then turn around and say that those same ordinances and resolutions need not be followed when making proclamations pursuant to the emergency declaration.

“Therefore, the declaration of emergency must conform to the requirements of the Kingman ordinance,” Cobb summarized from the unofficial opinion. “They also go on to say the enforceability of the mayor’s proclamation could be problematic after 72 hours. For example, someone cited for a violation of the mayor’s proclamation could reasonably point to the fact that the process required by Kingman code was not followed as a good faith defense in the prosecution.”

Citing a decrease in local deaths and cases, Cobb asked “what emergency do we have at this point?”

“I’ve heard from many local citizens about how divisive this proclamation has been to our community, or discrimination happening to those that cannot wear a mask,” Cobb said. “When does the government have the right to interfere with our personal health? When did we decide that an adult is not allowed to have a personal responsibility? This is a blatant violation of our constitutional rights and civil liberties.”

Kingman resident Amanda Kaufman reminded council members of their oaths to defend the Constitution and the laws of Arizona. Kaufman said she “cannot wrap my head around the fact that the city is violating its own codes, and the city attorney is saying it is OK to just let the mayor do it.”

“If the mayor continues to not involve the council in city matters and not allow constituents to speak their concerns to council,” Kaufman continued, “then I respectfully ask that the city seek outside legal opinion to review the actions of the mayor, the city attorney and the city manager as it pertains to violations of due process before a lawsuit is imposed against the city and its taxpayers.”

Jennifer Esposito of Kingman said the mask proclamation only exists in “the mayor’s overactive imagination.”

“Any thinking person with an IQ higher than a potato can read and understand … the statutes and ordinances in question,” she said, adding “the authority to make orders, rules and regulations in an emergency is vested solely in the governing body, and not in the mayor who has thus far made the rest of you irrelevant.”

Esposito said constituents look to elected officials for leadership in times of crisis, but added she believes that leadership has been “noticeably lacking throughout this manufactured emergency.”

Esposito said she is concerned about the “obvious incompetence” of the city attorney, who had determined it was legal for the mayor to mandate face masks without council approval. Esposito continued speaking directly in reference to the attorney, and later used the term “unhinged megalomaniac” in apparent reference to the mayor, before being cut off and removed from the meeting by the mayor.

“I think it’s important for the public to understand that there are boundaries to address the council,” the mayor said. “And it is not a forum to attack any of us, including me, but any of us, and that was out of bounds.”

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter agreed, saying people can’t use the public comment portion of the meeting as a platform to bash people.

Cooper, when contacted by the Miner, explained the criticism by saying “my role is an adviser to the mayor and council. I provide the mayor and council information to allow them to make decisions based on the law and risk analysis. The mayor and council may then take that advice in whole, in part, or reject it and make a policy decision based on the information known to them.”

Up next was a resident from Lake Havasu City, who alleged that “it is about the money; money over humanity.” She said the county is pushing to increase testing in an effort to keep COVID-19 figures up and emergency declarations in place. That way, she said, additional emergency funding remains available. However, the county has said the increased testing comes as part of an effort to decrease the county’s positivity rate, which is one of the state requirements for bars, gyms and theaters to reopen.

Yet another Kingman resident voiced her opposition to the proclamation, saying it is not the mayor’s duty to protect the health of individuals.

“The only guarantee in life is death; there is no promise of tomorrow and every day should be lived like it could be your last,” she said. “Instead we have been forced into putting our lives on hold while the authorities figure this virus out, time we will never get back. Everybody’s livelihoods are essential; children need social interaction with their peers and not to be reprogrammed to fear society.”

As always with public comments, council members were not provided the opportunity to respond.