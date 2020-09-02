OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 02
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Taylor, Urías propel streaking Dodgers past D-backs, 6-3

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat Arizona 6-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 1. It was the 10th loss in the past 11 games for the Diamondbacks. Arizona Manager Tony Lovullo is shown above. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat Arizona 6-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 1. It was the 10th loss in the past 11 games for the Diamondbacks. Arizona Manager Tony Lovullo is shown above. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: September 2, 2020 11:01 a.m.

LOS ANGELES - While many elite teams added talent at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers largely stood still on top. The major league leaders are supremely confident in their own pitchers and hitters to take them deep into October.

For instance, Julio Urías realized the Dodgers' decision not to trade for a starter was a vote of confidence in him — and he pitched that way Tuesday night in yet another win for streaking LA.

Chris Taylor drove in a season-high four runs and Urías tossed six innings of four-hit ball in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Taylor, AJ Pollock and Max Muncy had two hits apiece as Los Angeles opened a six-game homestand with its third straight victory. The Dodgers (27-10) calmly kept rolling toward their eighth straight NL West title and another playoff appearance with their 16th win in 19 games.

And though they didn't homer in their September opener after setting an NL record with 57 long balls in August, the Dodgers still took the first step toward maintaining their season-long streak of never losing a series.

“Our offense is really clicking, obviously, (with) what we did last month,” Taylor said. “Our starting pitching has been outstanding, and then the bullpen has probably been the biggest difference that sets us apart."

Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk in the first, and he broke out of a quiet stretch with an RBI double in the third inning and a two-run double in the sixth. It was the veteran’s first multi-RBI game since Aug. 1, when he hit a three-run homer in Phoenix.

Carson Kelly's early homer was the only big hit off Urías (3-0), who got five strikeouts and allowed no walks to earn his first victory since Aug. 13.

“I just kept working hard, and that led me to have a good outing,” he said through a translator.

Urías has bounced from the rotation to the bullpen throughout his five-year career as a former teenage phenom who never quite locked down a bigger job, but the Dodgers are counting on him this fall.

“We’ve said from the beginning that we see Julio as a starter, and this was his time this season,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I hope that he knows that we have a lot of confidence in him, and today he pitched like that. There was no need for us to look for another starter.”

Nick Ahmed added a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have lost 11 of 12.

“It seems to be the same theme and the same conversation over the past 11 games,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “You lose 10 of them, things aren’t going your way. But there’s fight in the dugout. There’s a belief that we’re going to go out and execute a game plan and get the job done.”

After Scott Alexander faltered in the ninth, Kenley Jansen struck out Daulton Varsho for his 10th save, sharing the major league lead. He also left Kelly in the on-deck circle at the stadium where he has hit four homers in the last two seasons.

Alex Young (1-2) yielded six hits and two earned runs over five innings in his fourth start of the season for Arizona.

While the Dodgers stayed the same, the Diamondbacks opened a seven-game trip following a flurry of trades triggered by the 1-10 slump that endangered their playoff hopes. Arizona moved starter Robbie Ray, closer Archie Bradley, outfielder Starling Marte and left-hander Andrew Chafin for a total of seven players, mostly prospects.

“We’ve got to maintain our focus,” Lovullo said. “We've got to continue to believe that good things are going to happen with the right work habits and the preparation. These are grinding times right now.”

WOOD BACK

Alex Wood got two strikeouts while pitching a hitless eighth inning in just his second appearance of the season for the Dodgers. The left-hander was activated from the injured list earlier Tuesday after missing 30 games with shoulder inflammation.

CARSON LOVES LA

Kelly's success in Chavez Ravine is uncanny: In three different games at Dodger Stadium last year, Kelly had a 13th-inning RBI double, a ninth-inning homer off Jansen, and his first career multi-homer game, which included an 11th-inning shot off Urías.

Kelly's four homers in seven career games at Los Angeles are the same number he has hit in 65 games at Chase Field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener went on the injured list with a rib cage strain. He last pitched on Friday.

Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger didn't play after developing a sore lateral muscle before the game in the batting cage. He'll go through his pregame workout Wednesday before deciding whether to play. ... 3B Justin Turner went on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, while 3B Edwin Ríos came off the IL and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Turner will be out until at least Sept. 8.

UP NEXT

Walker Buehler (1-0, 4.32 ERA) returns for the Dodgers after missing one turn with a blister, while Arizona's Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.09 ERA) will try to add to his major league record of 22 starts to begin a career with three earned runs allowed or fewer.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kelly blasts 2 late homers, D-backs beat Dodgers in extras
Dodgers win third straight, cruise past D-backs 6-3
Dodgers rally late to beat D-backs, win 80th of season
Escobar's homer lifts D-Backs over Dodgers, tightens NL West
Dodgers beat D'Backs on Kemp HR, tie Arizona atop NL West
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State