OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 03
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT urges safe driving, wildfire awareness for Labor Day travelers

Originally Published: September 3, 2020 4:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Drivers and passengers traveling Arizona highways this Labor Day weekend should focus on safety, including obeying speed limits, packing an emergency travel kit and remembering to bring face coverings due to the pandemic.

That’s the advice from the Arizona Department of Transportation, which will forego construction or maintenance closures from Friday morning, Sept. 4, to late Monday, Sept. 7 to assist traffic flow. ADOT will use its system of electronic message signs to provide motorists with highway conditions, travel times and safety information, the agency wrote in a news release.

ADOT advised motorists to exercise caution due to high wildfire conditions. Avoid stopping in areas with grass and brush along highway shoulders since hot vehicle parts can ignite a fire, and keep trailer chains from dragging on pavement.

Drivers should prepare for unscheduled closures due to events like crashes or wildfires. Pack drinking water, medications, extra snacks and a charger for your mobile device.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

ADOT focuses on safety for Labor Day weekend
ADOT: No highway closures over Labor Day Weekend
ADOT predicts smooth sailing for Fourth of July
ADOT working to keep state highways open during holidays
Attentive, patient drivers arrive safely at their destinations
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State