ADOT urges safe driving, wildfire awareness for Labor Day travelers

KINGMAN – Drivers and passengers traveling Arizona highways this Labor Day weekend should focus on safety, including obeying speed limits, packing an emergency travel kit and remembering to bring face coverings due to the pandemic.

That’s the advice from the Arizona Department of Transportation, which will forego construction or maintenance closures from Friday morning, Sept. 4, to late Monday, Sept. 7 to assist traffic flow. ADOT will use its system of electronic message signs to provide motorists with highway conditions, travel times and safety information, the agency wrote in a news release.

ADOT advised motorists to exercise caution due to high wildfire conditions. Avoid stopping in areas with grass and brush along highway shoulders since hot vehicle parts can ignite a fire, and keep trailer chains from dragging on pavement.

Drivers should prepare for unscheduled closures due to events like crashes or wildfires. Pack drinking water, medications, extra snacks and a charger for your mobile device.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation