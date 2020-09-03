ADOT urges safe driving, wildfire awareness for Labor Day travelers
KINGMAN – Drivers and passengers traveling Arizona highways this Labor Day weekend should focus on safety, including obeying speed limits, packing an emergency travel kit and remembering to bring face coverings due to the pandemic.
That’s the advice from the Arizona Department of Transportation, which will forego construction or maintenance closures from Friday morning, Sept. 4, to late Monday, Sept. 7 to assist traffic flow. ADOT will use its system of electronic message signs to provide motorists with highway conditions, travel times and safety information, the agency wrote in a news release.
ADOT advised motorists to exercise caution due to high wildfire conditions. Avoid stopping in areas with grass and brush along highway shoulders since hot vehicle parts can ignite a fire, and keep trailer chains from dragging on pavement.
Drivers should prepare for unscheduled closures due to events like crashes or wildfires. Pack drinking water, medications, extra snacks and a charger for your mobile device.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Rep. Regina Cobb urges Kingman Mayor Jen Miles to end mask proclamation
- Survivors' stories: COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors COVID: Public Health calls for asymptomatic testing despite new CDC guidelines
- Mohave County records 22 new COVID-19 cases
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Survivors’ stories: Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Anguis had the virus and shared her story
- Kingman residents speak out against mayor’s face covering proclamation
- Adopt a Cop: Kingman puts a twist on a nationwide initiative
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: