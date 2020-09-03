Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen

KINGMAN – Mohave County has moved into the “moderate community spread” category, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ measurements of COVID-19 throughout the state.

That means that businesses that have been forced to remain closed due to the pandemic are now eligible for immediate reopening after submitting an attestation via AZDHS under the moderate category requirements, said Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley at the Thursday, Sept. 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Within that attestation indoor gyms can operate at 25% occupancy while implementing the AZDHS requirements posted on their webpage,” she said. “Indoor theaters, water parks and tubing operations can operate at 50% occupancy.”

Burley said mitigation requirements for each type of business are similar, but not identical.

Therefore, she said, they should be verified on the AZDHS webpage.

“Bars, nightclubs and dine-in services operate within 50% occupancy if converted to the restaurant service,” Burley said, adding those bars and clubs that don’t operate as restaurants are still ordered to be closed until the county meets the “minimal community spread” category.

After a lively discussion, the board decided to close employee gym facilities in county-owned buildings, reversing its decision from Aug. 24. The supervisors voted 3-2, with Angius and Gould voting against the change.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin made a point that that’s the only way for the county to look good when it asks local gyms to follow other rules. He said that the county gyms will be soon reopened following the same rules other gyms in the county have to follow.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 said he would vote to open all the gyms he can open, private or not, since the whole response of the government to the COVID-19 pandemic is “capricious and arbitrary” and damaging to the economy.

“The cure was worse than the disease,” he said about the government response to the coronavirus pandemic.