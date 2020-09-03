OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 03
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, listens to a discussion about COVID-19 at a recent board meeting. (Miner file photo)

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, listens to a discussion about COVID-19 at a recent board meeting. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 3, 2020 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County has moved into the “moderate community spread” category, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ measurements of COVID-19 throughout the state.

That means that businesses that have been forced to remain closed due to the pandemic are now eligible for immediate reopening after submitting an attestation via AZDHS under the moderate category requirements, said Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley at the Thursday, Sept. 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Within that attestation indoor gyms can operate at 25% occupancy while implementing the AZDHS requirements posted on their webpage,” she said. “Indoor theaters, water parks and tubing operations can operate at 50% occupancy.”

Burley said mitigation requirements for each type of business are similar, but not identical.

Therefore, she said, they should be verified on the AZDHS webpage.

“Bars, nightclubs and dine-in services operate within 50% occupancy if converted to the restaurant service,” Burley said, adding those bars and clubs that don’t operate as restaurants are still ordered to be closed until the county meets the “minimal community spread” category.

After a lively discussion, the board decided to close employee gym facilities in county-owned buildings, reversing its decision from Aug. 24. The supervisors voted 3-2, with Angius and Gould voting against the change.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin made a point that that’s the only way for the county to look good when it asks local gyms to follow other rules. He said that the county gyms will be soon reopened following the same rules other gyms in the county have to follow.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 said he would vote to open all the gyms he can open, private or not, since the whole response of the government to the COVID-19 pandemic is “capricious and arbitrary” and damaging to the economy.

“The cure was worse than the disease,” he said about the government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County to provide guidelines for non-essential businesses to reopen
Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
Arizona unveils reopening plan for bars, gyms, water parks
Supervisors give county health officials $577K for COVID-19 response
Mohave County Supervisors address COVID-19 issues
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State