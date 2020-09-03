OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 03
Kingman Miner Sept. 4 Adoption Spotlight: Manny

Immanuelle, who goes by Manny, loves math and has aspirations of being an engineer when he grows up. Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Originally Published: September 3, 2020 4:16 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Immanuelle, who goes by Manny, loves math and has aspirations of being an engineer when he grows up. He does very well in school. Manny enjoys making others laugh by telling jokes. He dreams of joining the Golden State Warriors or Denver Broncos. He would love to visit the Sports Authority Field at Mile High stadium. Manny loves playing sports, especially basketball, football and baseball. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
