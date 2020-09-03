Kingman Police Department to have extra officers on patrol over Labor Day weekend

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will be out in force over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7, looking for impaired drivers.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provided KPD with funding for overtime to have additional officers assigned for enforcement during times when there is an increased likelihood of impaired drivers, the agency wrote in a news release.

That includes holidays like Labor Day, which this year falls on Monday, Sept. 7.

“The Kingman Police Department wants you to enjoy this holiday weekend as we mark the end of summer and celebrate and pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers to make our county prosperous and strong,” KPD continued. “Plan ahead if you are going to be drinking and designate a sober driver, taxi or rideshare.”

Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or alcohol will go to jail and have their vehicle impounded, KPD wrote. Costs associated with a DUI offense are close to $10,000 when taking into account fines, court fees, insurance rates and other considerations.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department