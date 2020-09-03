OFFERS
Meisenheimer retires, Roper to lead Kingman literacy program

Erin Roper (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 3, 2020 5:11 p.m.

KINGMAN - Chris Meisenheimer, who founded the Kingman Area Literacy Program seven years ago, is retiring.

She’ll be replaced by Erin Roper, a former KALP tutor and the librarian at Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus in Kingman.

“I started this program because teaching people to read is one of the best ways to lift them out of poverty,” Meisenheimer said. “Literacy’s value cannot be underestimated.”

KALP tutors provide free tutoring to people of all ages, abilities and needs, according to a KALP news release.

“Tutors have helped students with reading, writing, math, GED, English as a second language, and citizenship tests. Students and tutors identify goals and meet in public spaces to work on them,” KALP wrote.

Roper said she’s excited to serve as director of KALP.

“I’m very excited to pick up where Chris left off,” said Roper. “As someone who struggled to learn to read and write as a kid, I know first-hand how empowering it is when those skills click.”

Roper said she hopes to expand the program to include virtual tutoring due to the coronavirus, which will also help tutors and students with transportation or mobility concerns.

To sign up for tutoring or to volunteer with KALP, visit www.kalpkingman.org, email KingmanReads@gmail.com or call 928-421-2367.

Information provided by Kingman Area Literacy Program

