Mohave County’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 200

KINGMAN – The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 continues to decline, but the virus is still taking a toll in Mohave County.

The county Department of Public Health announced four new deaths from complications of COVID-19 the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 2, raising the death toll in the county to 200.

This came two days after county Public Health Director Denise Burley reported a 16% drop in cases compared to the previous week at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Aug. 31.

According to daily news releases from the county, there were 105 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Monday, Sept. 1. That compares to 129 cases and eight deaths for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24; and 164 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17.

The number of new cases and deaths in the county peaked in July when 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were recorded.

The deaths announced Wednesday included three victims from the Bullhead City medical service area – two in the 60-69 age range, and one age 80-89. A resident age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area also perished.

There were 34 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 1-2, including 14 in the sprawling Kingman service area.

The Kingman cases include six age 30-39, and two each in the 11-19, 20-29, 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets. All are recovering at home, according to the county.

There were also 16 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and four in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Mohave County health officials have now confirmed 3,624 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,675. The county has recorded 200 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 210 deaths in the county.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 85 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Sept. 3 was listing 1,076 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,060 for Bullhead City, 471 for Kingman, 328 for Fort Mohave, 213 for Mohave Valley, 91 for Golden Valley, 75 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 50 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 250 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 546 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,621 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The daily positivity rate for the county rose again on Wednesday, Sept. 2. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Wednesday, there were 24 new cases of the virus from 198 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 12%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31; and less than 1% (12/1,375) on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

According to AZDHS, 22,760 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 18,554 tests for the actual virus, 10.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,206 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 3, AZDHS was reporting 65 new deaths from COVID-19, and 1,091 new cases from 10,240 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. Nearly 204,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,130 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.1 million confirmed cases and 185,754 deaths on Thursday, Sept. 3. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.