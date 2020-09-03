OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 03
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Navajo Nation to extend partial weekend lockdown through September

The Navajo Nation will continue curfews and partial weekend shutdowns through September to help curb the transmission of the coronavirus. The nation’s tribal council chambers in Window Rock is shown above. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

The Navajo Nation will continue curfews and partial weekend shutdowns through September to help curb the transmission of the coronavirus. The nation’s tribal council chambers in Window Rock is shown above. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 3, 2020 2:09 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK - Navajo Nation officials are extending partial weekend lockdowns and daily curfews through September to help control the spread of the coronavirus on the tribe's reservation.

The lockdowns on the vast reservation in the Four Corners region start at 9 p.m. Saturday and run until 5 a.m. Monday. They were shortened in August from previous versions that began on Fridays.

The current daily curfews run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Wednesday, the tribe reported 17 new positive cases and one more death. The death toll so far has been 504 people.

Residents still have time on Saturdays to prepare for the winter season by gathering firewood, food, water and other supplies, tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

However, Nez said the public should avoid traveling to nearby towns and cities on weekends. Travel increases the risk of contracting the virus and bringing it home, potentially exposing family members.

“With the Labor Day weekend approaching, we have to remain focused and be diligent to avoid another surge in new COVID-19 cases," Nez said. “Our health care system cannot handle another surge.”

All businesses, including stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and hay vendors, are required to shut down during the lockdowns and curfew hours.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation has 48 new cases of coronavirus, 1 more death
Navajo casino employees might stop receiving paychecks
Navajo Nation reports 6 deaths, 180 new COVID-19 cases
Top Navajo leaders quarantine as tribe prepares for curfew
Navajo Nation lifts stay-at-home order
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State