Obituary | Justin W. “Oners” Case
Justin W. “Oners” Case joined our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, leaving behind a life of memories that will go on to touch and inspire not only his family, but everyone he met. Justin was known for his loving heart, spunky personality and for giving the best hugs. His earthly presence will be truly missed. The lessons he taught in love, compassion and humanity will live beyond us all. Oners is survived by his parents, Connie and Shawn; siblings, Danielle and Shawna; and family and friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten. Justin is reunited with his best friend and cousin, Cash; his wild and crazy uncles, Douggie, Tony and John; and his favorite dog, AJ. His family will be celebrating his life on Sept. 26, 2020. If you would like to attend, or send flowers or donations, please contact Danielle at 302-766-3115 or Shawna at 520-709-6866.
