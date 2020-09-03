OFFERS
Sept. 03
Obituary | Marilyn Genevieve Johnson

Originally Published: September 3, 2020 5:18 p.m.

Marilyn Genevieve Johnson, age 79, left this earth and joined her husband Tom and granddaughter Ashley in eternal peace on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after her long battle with cancer. She is survived by her siblings, Savern Guertin, Cliff Klehr (Mary) and Karen Evans (Roland); her four children, Bernice Johnson Mills (Daren), Kathleen Kuc, Michael Johnson, and Donald Johnson (Raechel); 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Marilyn left a rich imprint on the children of Arizona. She taught at Isaac Junior High and Bourgade High School in Phoenix, Lake Havasu Junior High, and Kingman elementary and middle schools. Marilyn was tenderly known as “grandma” while principal of Cerbat Elementary School. Later she worked as the principal for Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Flagstaff. Marilyn was deeply involved at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and the Kathryn Heidenreich senior center. She also served several years on the governor’s council for the aging. Marilyn enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crafting, hunting and fishing. One of her early shooting achievements included being the first woman to shoot 25/25 straight in trap at the LHC sportsman’s club. She also enjoyed raising, training and showing Weimaraner’s in her younger adult years. She will be deeply missed by all. Funeral services were held at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.

