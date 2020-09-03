OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 03
Obituary | Ronald Henry Kagi Jr.

Ronald Henry Kagi Jr.

Ronald Henry Kagi Jr.

Originally Published: September 3, 2020 5:20 p.m.

In loving memory of Ronald Henry Kagi Jr.: Jan. 28, 1990 – Aug. 22, 2020

Ronnie, 30, of Wikieup, Arizona, died unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2020 from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident. His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.

Ronnie was born on Jan. 28, 1990 to Terry Tyler in Kingman, Arizona. He grew up in Wikieup, Arizona and graduated from Kingman High School in 2009. He worked for Con-Wear as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic when he passed. Ronnie met the love of his life, Amanda Chipman, in Kingman and they both couldn’t have been happier. They enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with her children, Peyton, Troy and Alayna. He also enjoyed working on vehicles, cooking, country music, watching Broncos football and spending time with family and friends.

Ronnie will forever be remembered by his parents, Nick and Terry Tyler; grandmother, Alice Vukasovic; brothers, Bobby and Sean Tauscher and David Alexander; sisters, Jessica Alexander, Amber, Emily, Bobbi and Kayla Tyler; along with his nieces and nephews he loved very much.

Ronnie was a bright, kind-hearted man with a smile that you could never forget. He truly brought joy to others, and his family and friends will miss him more than words can express.

A Celebration of Ronnie’s Life will be held where he grew up, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 18124 Hancock Road in Wikieup, Arizona.

