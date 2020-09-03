Rants and Raves | Sept. 4, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Thank God for the mute button on my TV remote control. That is how I am enduring election ads.

Adopt a Cop – Great idea! I’m sure the police will appreciate it. God knows, they’ve been treated like dirt in the Democrat-run cities such as Portland, Chicago, etc. They deserve a thank you.

If it is a crime to lie to the county Board of Supervisors, it should be a crime for them to lie to us. Hildy stirring up with incorrect comments about CDC is bearing false witness.

A soon-to-be nightmare – The busiest intersection in all of Kingman gets another traffic problem. Who in their right mind puts a Culver’s next to a Cracker Barrel? Planning and Zoning must be nuts!

Tom Ciardullo letter: It’s OK to disagree, but do it with civility – Thank you, Tom. When we all start acting like Americans again, maybe we can get something accomplished. Right now, we are showing the world how intelligent we are not!

Tom Ciardullo letter: It’s OK to disagree, but do it with civility – Tom, I agree with you. This president has been the great divider, a narcissist who is thin-skinned and vindictive. It does feel like we have a dictator. He is trying to stay in power with military force.

Tom Ciardullo letter: It’s OK to disagree, but do it with civility – Sir, you fought in Vietnam. Has not Donald Trump gotten us out of senseless Middle East wars, rebuilt our Obama-diminished military, created greatest economy in our history? Yes, he has. Stumbling, bumbling Joe only made his family members millionaires.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Regina Cobb, keep your nose out of mandatory masks in Kingman. If you’re not smart enough to know masks protect everybody and it’s the only way to contain this, then back off and watch. Good reason to vote you out.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Go Cobb, go! The mask mandate is immoral, illegal and unconstitutional. Rule by edict is the practice of tyrants and America was founded to repel tyrannical rule! Glad to hear Cobb is speaking out on this practice.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – State Rep. Regina Cobb needs to shut up and support our mayor. It’s precisely because of mask-wearing, and virus cases and deaths lowering, that we can keep businesses open and not go back into lockdown. Cobb should educate herself.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Thank goodness Mayor Miles listens to science, virologists and epidemiologists and ignores ignorant comments from State Rep. Regina Cobb, who apparently didn’t know that Arizona was worst in the country for COVID-19 and has now improved due to mask wearing.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Thank you, Regina Cobb! I prefer to make my own decision and have trouble breathing if the mask is on for a long time. Miles could do a month at a time.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Regina Cobb has evidently never read the Constitution if she thinks that we all have a “Constitutional right” to infect other people with a potentially fatal disease. Besides, many locals, most businesses and the police are just ignoring it anyway.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – I returned to businesses because of the mask mandate. If it is gone it is not safe to go out in public again. Without a mask mandate or a valid vaccine, I will go back to Amazon and stop getting takeout.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Rep. Cobb has really lost it. She thinks a mask mandate put in place to protect her constituents is “authoritarian rule.” Mayor Miles is correct. Mask mandates are about public health, not politics.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Wow! Great news! No more expensive trips to the doctor. I can get free medical advice from our local politicians!

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – I agree with Cobb that Miles overstepped again. Miles knows she has little support for her unlawful mandate, otherwise she would take it to the council for a discussion and vote. Mayor, treat us as citizens rather than your subjects.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Thank you, Mayor Miles, for mandating masks in public. Good on you. These never-maskers don’t have the right to spread any kind of disease. Masks protect everybody, and they don’t hurt a bit.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – From members of the House to Mohave County residents, people wish to be free to not wear masks. I understand. Please try to understand that others need to be free to continue life for themselves, for their families. Hospitals are expensive. Wear masks.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – You have the votes from this household to recall Jen. She did not consult with city council or discuss in a public forum the mask edict. She is acting like a tyrant.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – More cases, more deaths, from COVID-19, but Regina Cobb is playing politics and making a splash publicly asking Mayor Miles to end the mask proclamation! Shame on her. She knows better, but will stoop to anything to win!

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – You’ve got to be kidding! This is not about rights; it’s about safety! We are in a very difficult and unusual time. Mask up! Quit politicking!

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Mayor Miles is the reason our case count decreased, and lives were saved. Now that things have improved, Regina wants to cause a surge. Enough people have been hospitalized or died, Regina. You have your priorities mixed up.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – Regina Cobb, your request to end mask wearing is unprofessional. This is one of the least educated counties in the nation. People need guidance on infection control. I expected more of you. Jen Miles, you are a great leader.

State Rep. Regina Cobb urges Miles to reverse mask mandate – State Rep. Regina Cobb uses phrases like dictatorial rule, freedom-loving citizens, authoritarian rule and government overreach to back her views, but not one actual word from the Constitution. We the people do not have a constitutional right to infect others.

Ed McClelland guest column: Race and Mental Health – Sorry, but a pile of bull! We don’t have systemic racism or white supremacy but many work hard to convince blacks we do. Blacks have every right I, a red-headed paleface, have. (Black Lives Matter) are Marxists.

Masks – When is the city council going to get some leadership and courage to go up against the mayor? Our town and businesses are dying from her mask dictate. The Christmas season won’t be good for Kingman businesses.

Government census – I’m very familiar with census taking. This year I sent mine back immediately. Since then, six more have arrived in the mail which I tore up. Now they’ve sent humans three times. I refused, having already been counted. What gives?