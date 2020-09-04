Mohave County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 26 cases of COVID-19, including 18 in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3.

The county said in a news release that 16 of the 18 Kingman-area cases were logged in a single location, and all of those patients are recovering at home. There were seven cases in the 40-49 age bracket, five age 20-19, three age 30-39, two age 60-69, and one age 50-59.

There were also eight new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. Two of those patients are hospitalized.

The number of cases and deaths in the county have been declining.

According to daily news releases from the county, there were 105 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Monday, Sept. 1. That compares to 129 cases and eight deaths for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24; and 164 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17.

The number of new cases and deaths in the county peaked in July when 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were recorded.

Mohave County health officials have now confirmed 3,633 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,700. The county has recorded 200 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 210 deaths in the county.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 85 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Sept. 4 was listing 1,076 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,064 for Bullhead City, 476 for Kingman, 328 for Fort Mohave, 215 for Mohave Valley, 98 for Golden Valley, 76 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 50 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 250 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 537 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,701 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The daily positivity rate for the county rose again on Thursday, Sept. 3. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Thursday, there were 25 new cases of the virus from 1,456 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 2%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31; less than 1% (12/1,375) on Tuesday, Sept. 1; and 12% (24/198) on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

According to AZDHS, 24,216 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 19,900 tests for the actual virus, 10.3% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,226 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.9% have been positive.

Statewide on Friday, Sept. 4, AZDHS was reporting 41 new deaths from COVID-19, and 728 new cases from 14,841 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 205,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,171 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 6.2 million confirmed cases and 186,768 deaths on Friday, Sept. 4. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.