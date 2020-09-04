Sheriff’s office seeks Gary Edwin Pappilli of Lake Havasu City for attempted homicide
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gary Edwin Pappilli, 63, of Lake Havasu City in reference to an attempted homicide.
MCSO wrote in a news release that at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Quartzite Place to a report of a stabbing.
Deputies observed a 77-year-old victim to have multiple stab wounds. Pappilli was identified as the aggressor in the assault, authorities wrote. A unsuccessful search was conducted in the nearby area.
Pappilli is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He weighs about 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt.
Pappilli is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff’s office wrote. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the MCSO Detectives Division at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-033848.
Information provided by MCSO
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Rep. Regina Cobb urges Kingman Mayor Jen Miles to end mask proclamation
- Survivors' stories: COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors COVID: Public Health calls for asymptomatic testing despite new CDC guidelines
- Mohave County records 22 new COVID-19 cases
- Kingman residents speak out against mayor’s face covering proclamation
- Adopt a Cop: Kingman puts a twist on a nationwide initiative
- 10 more Mohave County residents contract COVID-19
- Survivors’ stories: Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Anguis had the virus and shared her story
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: