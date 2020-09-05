OFFERS
City of Kingman staff ponders public meeting options during pandemic

Kingman City Council and city commissions have been holding public meetings utilizing the Zoom online meeting app. (City of Kingman YouTube channel capture)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 5, 2020 6:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is aiming for October to offer community members additional options for participating in virtual city council and commission meetings.

City Manager Ron Foggin explained to council during the Tuesday, Sept. 1 virtual meeting that Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter had asked for an update on the virtual meeting process.

Foggin said the city first tried to conduct meetings through phone calls, but that proved difficult because members of the public had a hard time hearing and participating. The city then began utilizing Zoom.

“When it became clear that we were going to be doing Zoom meetings and the pandemic was going to be around for a while, I reached out to the county in early June and basically what I was asking for was the opportunity for us to go back to the board of supervisors’ auditorium and conduct our meetings there,” Foggin said.

But the county board voted on June 11 not to permit the city’s use of the facility, citing COVID-19 concerns and not wanting to expose county employees to more visitors than necessary.

And while Foggin said the city would like to start holding in-person meetings again, there is the issue of space to consider.

“Our space, our council room, is limited, and it does not allow for a lot of social distancing,” Foggin said.

And so Foggin has tasked the city’s IT department with looking into offering a live meeting that incorporates Zoom. He said two priorities are ensuring the public, elected officials and city staff feel safe, and providing a venue in which community members can participate in city proceedings.

“My hope is and what we’re working toward is that we would have some kind of mix of open, live meetings with some kind of Zoom capability in October …” Foggin said.

