Jobless in Kingman on Labor Day? Arizona@Work can help

KINGMAN – Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 7, and millions of Americans are out of work, including many right here in Mohave County.

The county’s unemployment rate in July was 12.5%, compared to 10.9% in Arizona and 10.2% nationwide.

Fortunately, for those who are seeking work, or those who are seeking employees, the team at the Arizona@Work job center in Kingman will do all they can to help.

Job center representatives gave a presentation to local religious leaders on Wednesday, Sept. 2 so they could learn about what Arizona@Work has to offer, and pass the information along to any unemployed congregants.

The first step to finding a new job is identifying barriers, then working to overcome them, according to Jennifer Hayes, the business services coordinator at Arizona@Work’s job center at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. The center helped about 700 people last year.

“If you don’t have a GED or a high school diploma, McDonald’s won’t hire you,” Hayes said at the meeting.

There’s a lot of emphasis at Arizona@Work on youths ages 16-24, many of them high school dropouts. No one who walks in through the door will be sent away, they said.

Good news? They claim they have a solution for everybody’s barrier, and if they don’t have a solution, they know someone – a community partner – who does.

“You name it, we will do it,” said Jason Millin, promising to pick up his phone at 3 a.m. if needed, ready to address the unique problem each individual has that stops them from becoming self-sufficient. Those problems can range from a lack of people skills to a lack of shoes, child care, training, gas or a birth certificate.

Bad news? There are expectations, of course, said Joe Thorneberry, who works as workforce development board chairman. “And there is a lot of paperwork because this is government.”

People show up late, when they are already desperate, Thorneberry said. “They come with six months of bills and say: ‘You need to pay that.’ What we say to them is: ‘You need to get back to work.’

Their favorite scenario? Someone who is demonstrating from day one that they are ready to work. They love it when someone comes with a job offer and simply needs a gas voucher, or maybe temporary rent assistance.

“We can enroll you in our basic program to assist with simple things like that,” said James Rayes, a program coordinator.

“No one is getting the same service,” Millin said. “Everybody’s path will be unique.”

“Sometimes people don’t have one barrier,” Thorneberry said. “They have six. We have tons of programs and a unique plan for everyone.”

Arizona@Work can help you get enrolled at Mohave Community College, and help connect you with local employers in any field, creating local apprenticeships.

“You could probably throw a rock and it would hit an employer with whom we already worked in the community,” Millin said.

They can also create paid work experiences for people in local county and city offices. The county Green Team, for example, is employing people to clean unkempt properties for elderly owners who have been notified of a violation, but are unable to do the work.

“There are 86 good jobs available in Kingman right now,” Thorneberry said, referring to positions posted on www.alliedforces.com. “Kingman Unified School District desperately needs janitors. So the jobs are out there, the resources are out there. Even if you don’t think we can help, please send the referral,” he told the religious leaders, adding “because if we can’t, we know someone who can.”

To attend an Arizona@Work virtual job fair from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, register at https://bit.ly/327ig1X. For more information visit ARIZONAatWORK.com/Mohave-lapaz.