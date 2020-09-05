OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 06
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jobless in Kingman on Labor Day? Arizona@Work can help

Area religious leaders listen to a presentation from Arizona@Work representatives at a meeting in the Mohave County administration facility in Kingman on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The pastors were to pass along what they learned to their congregations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Area religious leaders listen to a presentation from Arizona@Work representatives at a meeting in the Mohave County administration facility in Kingman on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The pastors were to pass along what they learned to their congregations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 5, 2020 6:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 7, and millions of Americans are out of work, including many right here in Mohave County.

The county’s unemployment rate in July was 12.5%, compared to 10.9% in Arizona and 10.2% nationwide.

Fortunately, for those who are seeking work, or those who are seeking employees, the team at the Arizona@Work job center in Kingman will do all they can to help.

Job center representatives gave a presentation to local religious leaders on Wednesday, Sept. 2 so they could learn about what Arizona@Work has to offer, and pass the information along to any unemployed congregants.

The first step to finding a new job is identifying barriers, then working to overcome them, according to Jennifer Hayes, the business services coordinator at Arizona@Work’s job center at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. The center helped about 700 people last year.

“If you don’t have a GED or a high school diploma, McDonald’s won’t hire you,” Hayes said at the meeting.

There’s a lot of emphasis at Arizona@Work on youths ages 16-24, many of them high school dropouts. No one who walks in through the door will be sent away, they said.

Good news? They claim they have a solution for everybody’s barrier, and if they don’t have a solution, they know someone – a community partner – who does.

“You name it, we will do it,” said Jason Millin, promising to pick up his phone at 3 a.m. if needed, ready to address the unique problem each individual has that stops them from becoming self-sufficient. Those problems can range from a lack of people skills to a lack of shoes, child care, training, gas or a birth certificate.

Bad news? There are expectations, of course, said Joe Thorneberry, who works as workforce development board chairman. “And there is a lot of paperwork because this is government.”

People show up late, when they are already desperate, Thorneberry said. “They come with six months of bills and say: ‘You need to pay that.’ What we say to them is: ‘You need to get back to work.’

Their favorite scenario? Someone who is demonstrating from day one that they are ready to work. They love it when someone comes with a job offer and simply needs a gas voucher, or maybe temporary rent assistance.

“We can enroll you in our basic program to assist with simple things like that,” said James Rayes, a program coordinator.

“No one is getting the same service,” Millin said. “Everybody’s path will be unique.”

“Sometimes people don’t have one barrier,” Thorneberry said. “They have six. We have tons of programs and a unique plan for everyone.”

Arizona@Work can help you get enrolled at Mohave Community College, and help connect you with local employers in any field, creating local apprenticeships.

“You could probably throw a rock and it would hit an employer with whom we already worked in the community,” Millin said.

They can also create paid work experiences for people in local county and city offices. The county Green Team, for example, is employing people to clean unkempt properties for elderly owners who have been notified of a violation, but are unable to do the work.

“There are 86 good jobs available in Kingman right now,” Thorneberry said, referring to positions posted on www.alliedforces.com. “Kingman Unified School District desperately needs janitors. So the jobs are out there, the resources are out there. Even if you don’t think we can help, please send the referral,” he told the religious leaders, adding “because if we can’t, we know someone who can.”

To attend an Arizona@Work virtual job fair from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, register at https://bit.ly/327ig1X. For more information visit ARIZONAatWORK.com/Mohave-lapaz.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Goodwill, Arizona at Work promoting economic development through a trained, skilled workforce
Jason Millin excited about new opportunity
Kingman religious leaders to learn about Arizona@Work
Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
Miner Editorial | Construction Day will be a great way to expose kids to construction careers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State